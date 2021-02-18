Quanta Services (PWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

