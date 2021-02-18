Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 14th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Qudian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qudian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 168,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Get Qudian alerts:

QD opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Qudian has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $930.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.