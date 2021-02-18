QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Earnings Results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 170,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

