Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

