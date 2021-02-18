Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 6%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.40. 271,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,358,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $163.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,958,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 479,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

