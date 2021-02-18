R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 5183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 194,383 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $6,037,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

