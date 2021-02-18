Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

RXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,536. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,969.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

