RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. RADCOM updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDCM traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDCM shares. TheStreet cut RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

