Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Short Interest Up 21.4% in January

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 554,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RLGT opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,957,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 37,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 942,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 285,297 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 808,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 99,058 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 790,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 175,409 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

