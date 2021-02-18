Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 14th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of RFL stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Rafael has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 215.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 243.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 219.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 9.8% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 630,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.