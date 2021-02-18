Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 43,700 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,270 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $185,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $483.91. The stock had a trading volume of 72,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,235. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.04 and its 200-day moving average is $480.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

