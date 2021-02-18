Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 796,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of MetLife worth $37,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $54.59. 156,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

