Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 813,700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 813,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $89,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 818,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

