Rally Market Capitalization Tops $18.11 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Rally token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $18.11 million and approximately $884,993.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.69 or 0.00459838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00058913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00074798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00081515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00413197 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp.

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.