Raymond James Increases Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target to C$65.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE BAM.A opened at C$55.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$31.35 and a 52 week high of C$60.48.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

