Raymond James Increases Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $95.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

FSLY traded down $11.78 on Thursday, hitting $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 159,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.19. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,018,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fastly by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

