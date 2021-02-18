Raymond R. Ramu Sells 8,884 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $207.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

