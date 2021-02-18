Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

