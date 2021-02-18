Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,328,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 14th total of 1,046,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

