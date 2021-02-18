RED Trading Up 3.5% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. RED has a total market capitalization of $907,354.71 and approximately $35,899.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.36 or 0.00440139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000496 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

