REDW Wealth LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 668,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.