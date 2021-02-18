REDW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

