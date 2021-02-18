REDW Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,212. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

