Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

NYSE:RBC opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

