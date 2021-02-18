REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

RGNX opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Christmas sold 10,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $496,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,337.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

