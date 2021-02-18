Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.80

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 334309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,065 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Renasant by 365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 60.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

