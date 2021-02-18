ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of SOL traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. 43,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,593. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.82 million, a PE ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

