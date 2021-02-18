Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after purchasing an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCII traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

RCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

