Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Down 7.2%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 30,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 581,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

KRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.15 million, a P/E ratio of -436.00 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman R John Fletcher bought 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,552 shares of company stock worth $263,923 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Repro Med Systems by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Repro Med Systems by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repro Med Systems by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repro Med Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.