Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:NUS opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $315,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,393 shares of company stock worth $2,833,053. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

