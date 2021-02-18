Research Analysts Set Expectations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.76.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $164.28 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day moving average is $147.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after buying an additional 215,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.