Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

