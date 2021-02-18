Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Up 22.1% in January

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Retail Value stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,118,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $15,661,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $63,044.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,351,695 shares of company stock valued at $19,077,650. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Retail Value in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Retail Value by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Retail Value by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 458,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Retail Value by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

