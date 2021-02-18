Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.