RH (NYSE:RH) Short Interest Down 24.3% in January

RH (NYSE:RH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of RH stock traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $475.51. 1,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

