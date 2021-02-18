rhipe Limited (RHP.AX) (ASX:RHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

rhipe Limited (RHP.AX) (ASX:RHP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from rhipe Limited (RHP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get rhipe Limited (RHP.AX) alerts:

In other news, insider Dominic O’Hanlon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of A$170,600.00 ($121,857.14).

rhipe Limited (RHP.AX) Company Profile

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for rhipe Limited (RHP.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for rhipe Limited (RHP.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.