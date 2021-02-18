Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Ribbon Communications updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.54 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.01-0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

