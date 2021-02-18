Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 288.63 Per Share

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,367 ($83.19) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,865.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,116.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

