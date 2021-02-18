Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Plans $0.93 Semi-annual Dividend

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the mining company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years.

RIO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.09. 1,775,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

