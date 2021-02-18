RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s (REI.UN) NA Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their na rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$18.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REI.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.07.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.13. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$27.82. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of -88.09.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.