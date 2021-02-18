RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.96

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 88930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

