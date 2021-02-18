RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Neil Martin Sells 75,351 Shares

RM plc (LON:RM) insider Neil Martin sold 75,351 shares of RM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £154,469.55 ($201,815.46).

LON:RM opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.09. RM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 292 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £181.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39.

Get RM alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. RM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.