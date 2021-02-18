Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 25.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

RHI stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $77.12.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

