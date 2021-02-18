Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $446.82

Shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.82 ($5.84) and traded as high as GBX 534 ($6.98). Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90), with a volume of 3,068 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 446.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £402.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46.

In related news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed acquired 12,000 shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

