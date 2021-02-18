Rocket Companies (RKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RKT opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

