Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,952 shares of company stock worth $7,570,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $5.29 on Thursday, hitting $242.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $268.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.37 and a 200 day moving average of $240.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

