Rocky Brands (RCKY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Shares of RCKY opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.