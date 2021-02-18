Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.44.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $456.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.12. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

