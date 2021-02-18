Ronald Prague Sells 4,830 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) insider Ronald Prague sold 4,830 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $23,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

