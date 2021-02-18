Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.36. 21,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,104,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at $145,463,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at $35,987,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at $26,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at $20,624,000.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

